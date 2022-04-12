Menu
Lee Esther McDade
McDade, Lee Esther

Age 78 - April 7, 2022

Preceded in death by parents, Annie and Clifton Newton; siblings: Elizabeth N. Diggs, Clifford N. Greene, Leroy Newton and Marguerite N. Smith; and her devoted husband, Sam McDade.

Left to cherish her memory are children, Yolanda McDade, Christopher McDade (Brenda), Todd McDade (Serese); grandchildren, Alexxis McDade, Tyler McDade and Jordan McDade; siblings, Leon Newton, Mariella N. Wells (Bay) and Gwendolyn N. Johnson (Lo); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday, April 13, 5:30-7pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF ESTHER'S LIFE: Thursday, April 14, 9am, at the funeral home. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
13
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Apr
14
Celebration of Life
9:00a.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
