McDade, Lee Esther



Age 78 - April 7, 2022



Preceded in death by parents, Annie and Clifton Newton; siblings: Elizabeth N. Diggs, Clifford N. Greene, Leroy Newton and Marguerite N. Smith; and her devoted husband, Sam McDade.



Left to cherish her memory are children, Yolanda McDade, Christopher McDade (Brenda), Todd McDade (Serese); grandchildren, Alexxis McDade, Tyler McDade and Jordan McDade; siblings, Leon Newton, Mariella N. Wells (Bay) and Gwendolyn N. Johnson (Lo); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.



VISITATION: Wednesday, April 13, 5:30-7pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. CELEBRATION OF ESTHER'S LIFE: Thursday, April 14, 9am, at the funeral home. Interment: Omaha National Cemetery.



