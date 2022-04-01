Menu
Lee D. Ogle
Ogle, Lee D.

March 26, 1934 - March 31, 2022

VISITATION: Monday, April 4th from 9:15am to 10am, St. Vincent de Paul Church (Chapel), 14330 Eagle Run Drive, followed by MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL with military honors at 10am. Inurnment: Calvary Mausoleum. Memorials are suggested to Peru State College or charity of your choice.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2022.
