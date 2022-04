Snyder, Lee O. Jr.September 11, 1932 - December 14, 2020Formally of Omaha - Lee passed away in Beatrice, NE on December 14th after a long illness. He graduated from Benson High School in 1951 and the University of Omaha. Preceded in death by parents: Lee, Sr. and Claudine Snyder; sister: Jeanette Thoreson; Survived by wife of 25 years, Kay Helgenberger-Snyder of Beatrice, NE; son: Marc Snyder of Omaha; grandson, Max Snyder of Omaha; niece, Beth Dwyer of Santa Rosa, CA; stepchildren: Ann Helgenberger of St Paul, MN; Marg Helgenberger of Los Angeles, CA; Curt and Julie Helgenberger of Beatrice, NE; 6 step-grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.MEMORIAL MASS: 10:30am Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 14330 Eagle Run Dr., Omaha, NE. Memorials to Habitat for Humanity of Omaha.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com