Lee Roy Thimgan
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Platteview High School
FUNERAL HOME
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE
Thimgan, Lee Roy

March 20, 1945 - June 20, 2021

Lee Roy Thimgan, of Cook, NE, was born on March 20th, 1945, to Leo and Hazel Thimgan. Lee (Luke) passed on June 20th in Lincoln. He was raised in Springfield and attended Platteview High School. Luke farmed his entire life.

Luke loved living on the farm with his wife of 44 years, Patty Thimgan. He loved his family and was a great farmer, devoting his life to the land. Luke's family and friends will always remember him as a very generous person, willing to help anyone who needed it.

Luke was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Hazel Thimgan; and his sister, Jo Ann Stubbendeck. He is survived by his brother, Gary Thimgan; his sister, Jean Winkelhake; and his son, Jeff Thimgan; daughter-in-law, Janel; and granddaughters, Natalie and Claire.

A GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be held for Luke on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 10am at the Cook Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Condolences to fusselmanallenharvey.com.

FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME

Syracuse, NE | (402) 269-2441
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Cook Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
