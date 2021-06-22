Thimgan, Lee Roy
March 20, 1945 - June 20, 2021
Lee Roy Thimgan, of Cook, NE, was born on March 20th, 1945, to Leo and Hazel Thimgan. Lee (Luke) passed on June 20th in Lincoln. He was raised in Springfield and attended Platteview High School. Luke farmed his entire life.
Luke loved living on the farm with his wife of 44 years, Patty Thimgan. He loved his family and was a great farmer, devoting his life to the land. Luke's family and friends will always remember him as a very generous person, willing to help anyone who needed it.
Luke was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Hazel Thimgan; and his sister, Jo Ann Stubbendeck. He is survived by his brother, Gary Thimgan; his sister, Jean Winkelhake; and his son, Jeff Thimgan; daughter-in-law, Janel; and granddaughters, Natalie and Claire.
A GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be held for Luke on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 10am at the Cook Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
