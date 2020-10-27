Menu
Leland Charles Reams
Reams, Leland Charles

January 1, 1967 - October 22, 2020

Preceded in death by parents Richard (Mildred) Morrow; sister Necee Smith. Survived by loving wife Darlene; chidren Lelanda Reams and Megan Brownfield; siblings Richard (Sara) Reams, Anthony (Ranae) Reams, LaDon Morrow, LaDanna Morrow, Shamecha (Ryan Conway) Holloway, Tesha Smith, Tevon Smith, Samantha Bannister; large extended family. Private family services.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
