Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Leland L. Vogt
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Vogt, Leland L.

August 19, 1936 - November 14, 2020

Survived by his special friend and companion, Judy Thompson; son, Lee (Peter DiLeo) Vogt; daughter, Vicki (Craig) Christensen Loos; daughter, Audra (Tim) Barner; grandchildren, Craig, Chelsea (Grant) Lurvey, Clara and Maggie; great-grandchildren, Reid and Ryker Lurvey; along with brother, Glen (Betty) Vogt.

VISITATION: Wednesday 1-8pm at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Private Services will be held.

A live stream of the Service will be available Thursday beginning at 10:30am on Thursday, November 18, at Campbell Aman's Facebook page.

Campbell-Aman Funeral Home

444 South 17th Street Blair, NE

402-426-2191 www.campbellaman.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
444 S 17Th St, Blair, NE 68008
Nov
19
Service
10:30a.m.
live stream
Campbell Aman's Facebook page
Funeral services provided by:
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.