Wade, Leland O.



Age 82 of Colon. SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Wahoo. Memorials to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church Building Fund.



PRUSS-NABITY FUNERAL HOME



(402) 443-3128 | PrussNabity.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2021.