Hartford, Lena
Lena Hartford, age 97 of Watertown, SD, died Dec. 5, 2020. She was born in 1923 to Valentine and Milla (Briggs) Shinkle in Topeka, KS, grew up in Omaha, NE and graduated from Omaha South High School in 1941. She married Donald S. Hartford on Dec. 19, 1945 at Mosher Church, Omaha. Survived by her son, Donald Scott (Susan) Hartford of Maple Grove, MN.
Services were held Dec. 14, 2020, at Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel in Watertown. www.wightandcomes.com
.
Wight & Comes Funeral Chapel
1111 4th St NE, Watertown, SD 57201 | (605) 886-5876
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 17, 2020.