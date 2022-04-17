Lohff, Lenice Marie Jindra "Lennie"
Age 85
Lenice Marie Jindra Lohff, "Lennie," passed away on March 25, 2022, in Fort Collins, CO, surrounded by family who loved her dearly. She was born and raised in Clarkson, NE, where she spent her early years with her mother Kalixta and father Joseph Jindra and her brother Dale, on a farm. Later they moved into town where Joseph sold insurance and Kalixta was a homemaker. Clarkson was a close-knit farming community and Lennie had many friends and was very social from an early age. The family attended New Zion Presbyterian Church regularly where she sang with the choir. During her younger years she enjoyed being a member of the Girl Scouts where she honed many skills she used throughout her life. She particularly enjoyed learning how to prepare delicious Czech meals with her mother and did so for friends and family regularly. She attended Country Elementary School and Town School for additional preparation through High School graduation (1954). During High School she was a cheerleader and because of her petite size was the gal hoisted to the top of pyramids. She and her fellow cheerleaders accompanied the High School basketball team to Lincoln, NE where they placed second in the state. Interestingly, during her High School years, she and her family sailed on the Queen Mary to London and on the Queen Elizabeth returning home.
Lennie married at age 20 to Martin Richard Lohff, her one and only love whom she met on a blind date arranged by friends. After marrying, Lennie and Marty initially lived in Omaha while Marty attended Medical School, followed by Montana when Marty was a Flight Surgeon. During their lifetimes they lived in Nebraska, Montana, Iowa, Arizona, and Colorado. Many of their fondest memories were living along the Platte River close to Schuyler, NE, where they built a retirement cabin to enjoy the plentiful wildlife and nature along the river. They hosted friends and family often and at their annual potluck Halloween parties celebrated with hayrides, bonfires and great food and friends. It was in Lennie's great-grandparent's farm plot that the couple had a large, bountiful garden shared with all for many years. As members of Friendship Force, they traveled extensively to many countries. They also hosted others in their home from many countries who enjoyed their generous hospitality and shared cultural experiences.
Throughout her life Lennie was called to nurture and heal others, so she obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Nebraska. She used these talents while working in the neonatal unit at Methodist Hospital in Omaha, for the Omaha Public School system as a school nurse, and for teens recovering from alcohol and drug addiction. Her strong faith and commitment to practicing the Al-Anon recovery steps gave her personal strength and provided important life lessons to her family and friends as well.
Her faith permeated her life and while living in Omaha, she attended Presbyterian Church of the Cross, where she served as a deacon and an elder. She held a variety of roles with the Christian women's organization PEO (Chapter CP) in Omaha, including president, which supports women's education nationally and worldwide. Her life, her professional work and her friends and family felt her strong faith daily as she provided a listening ear and healing to all she encountered. While retired in Tucson, AZ, she and Marty attended Desert Hope Lutheran Church.
Lennie was an avid sportswoman and she played golf very well with her family and in women's golf leagues and doubles tennis (with Marty) and swam regularly. She even had a hole-in-one on the #10 green at Forty Niners Golf Club in Tucson. She passed on her active lifestyle to all her daughters.
She is survived by her husband, Martin Lohff; daughters, Elizabeth (Mike Brower) Lohff, Katherine (Mike) Noonan, and Christine (Mike) Thompson; step-grandchildren, Jackson and Cade Brower; and grandchildren: Karolyn Noonan Jackson, Jacob and Joseph Noonan, and Rachael, Maya, and Tyson Thompson.
Lenice Marie Lohff was a warm, caring, generous spirit and she will shine in our hearts forever. We will miss her tasteful style, her hosting delicious meals, and her remembering our birthdays, special life milestones and every holiday occasion with cards, gifts, and shared memories.
LENNIE'S CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held in Tucson, AZ at Desert Hope Church on April 23rd at 11am. Condolences may be made to the family online at: goesfuneralcare.com
Women's scholarship contributions may be sent to: Katrina Phillips Scholarship Fund, PEO Chapter CP, Attn: Sabrina Beck, 323 S. 57th St., Omaha, NE 68132. In the memo line write "In Honor of Lenice Lohff."
Dementia research contributions may be sent to:https://pennmemorycenter.org/gifts/donate/
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 17, 2022.