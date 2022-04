James, Lennette F.December 17, 1958 - September 3, 2021Omaha. Survived by daughter, Courtney Galvin; grandsons, Zaire and Zandre; siblings, Joy (Greg) Gier and Rod (Ericka) James; and many loving family and friends.MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 10am, at Salem Baptist Church. Please arrive 15 minutes early for COVID-19 protocol.ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com