Leo Roger Harrington
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Harrington, Leo Roger

October 31, 1924 - December 17, 2020

Survived by his loving wife, Ruth of 71 years; his children, Tom (Susan), Carol (John) Smolsky, Jan, Jim (Marcia), and Katie (Dave) Logue; as well as 13 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He was a veteran of WWII and retired from Producers Livestock.

Due to the pandemic, No Memorial Service is planned at this time. The family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association or the Eastern Nebraska Veteran's Home.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked at Producers while going to school. I remember Leo from that time I was also friends with Tom. He was always friendly to talk with and he kept the office running smoothly. My father passed fifty years ago this month I am glad you got to enjoy your father during those years. Hopefully you get through this grieving period and we can all move forward. He was a great guy.
Gates Salistean
December 21, 2020
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
December 20, 2020
