Harrington, Leo Roger
October 31, 1924 - December 17, 2020
Survived by his loving wife, Ruth of 71 years; his children, Tom (Susan), Carol (John) Smolsky, Jan, Jim (Marcia), and Katie (Dave) Logue; as well as 13 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. He was a veteran of WWII and retired from Producers Livestock.
Due to the pandemic, No Memorial Service is planned at this time. The family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Eastern Nebraska Veteran's Home.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 20, 2020.