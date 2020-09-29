Horn, Leo J.



October 4, 1934 - September 27, 2020



Age 85, of Weeping Water, NE. Survived by wife, Valara Horn of Weeping Water, NE; daughter, Sheri (Mark) Wieden of Blue Springs, NE; sons, Alan (Denise) Horn of Weeping Water, NE; Gary (Jeff Thorp) Horn of Josephine, TX; grandchildren, Megan (Garrett) Leithoff, Matthew Wieden, Michaela Horn, Eric Horn; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Lane and Levi Leithoff.



Private Family Funeral Services will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 10:30am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Weeping Water, NE. PUBLIC GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, October 1, 2020, at 11:30am at Oakwood Cemetery in Weeping Water, NE, followed by Lunch and Fellowship at the Cass County Fair Grounds. VISITATION: Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 1-8pm, at the Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation.



FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME



Weeping Water, NE | (402) 267-2485

