Sonderman, Leo



Age 82



Leo Sonderman, of Defiance, IA, died on Saturday, October 2, 2021.



He is survived by his children: Stephanie (Skip) Adams of Elkhorn, NE; Jeff Sonderman (Betts Jones) of Harlan, IA; Stacie (Mike) Frederick of Earling, IA; Sara (Josh) Smothers of Grimes, IA; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings: Marcy Powers of Defiance, IA; Pearl Schulte of Westphalia, IA; Mickey Kloewer of Defiance, IA; George Sonderman of Earling, IA; Jane (Jerry) Tremel of Dunlap, IA; brother-in-law, Dick Kloewer of Englewood, CO.



VISITATION: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 4-8pm, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Defiance, IA, with a Wake Service at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 11am at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Defiance, IA.



PAULEY JONES FUNERAL HOME



1304 9th Street, Harlan, IA 51537 | (712) 755-3135



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 5, 2021.