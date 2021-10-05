Menu
Leo Sonderman
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pauley Jones Funeral Homes - Harlan Chapel
1304 9Th St
Harlan, IA
Sonderman, Leo

Age 82

Leo Sonderman, of Defiance, IA, died on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

He is survived by his children: Stephanie (Skip) Adams of Elkhorn, NE; Jeff Sonderman (Betts Jones) of Harlan, IA; Stacie (Mike) Frederick of Earling, IA; Sara (Josh) Smothers of Grimes, IA; 14 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings: Marcy Powers of Defiance, IA; Pearl Schulte of Westphalia, IA; Mickey Kloewer of Defiance, IA; George Sonderman of Earling, IA; Jane (Jerry) Tremel of Dunlap, IA; brother-in-law, Dick Kloewer of Englewood, CO.

VISITATION: Tuesday, October 5, 2021, from 4-8pm, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Defiance, IA, with a Wake Service at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 11am at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Defiance, IA.

PAULEY JONES FUNERAL HOME

1304 9th Street, Harlan, IA 51537 | (712) 755-3135
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Defiance, IA
Oct
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church
501, Defiance, IA
Oct
5
Service
7:00p.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Defiance, IA
Oct
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church
Defiance, IA
Oct
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Peter's Catholic Church
501, Defiance, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
