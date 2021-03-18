Menu
Leon Neely Jr.
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
Neely, Leon Jr.

March 18, 1927 - November 26, 2019

On November 26, 2019, Leon Neely, Jr., 92, lovingly known as "Junior", transitioned peacefully after a valiant battle with liver cancer at the Long Beach VA Hospital in CA. A decorated veteran from Omaha, Leon served with honor during WW II and the Korean War in three branches of the U. S. Military: Army, Navy and Marine Corps. Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Leon Neely Sr. and Katherine Neely; his sisters, Odessa McCants and Katherine Brinker; and granddaughter, Leilah Neely. He leaves to mourn his daughter, Leasa "Ronnie" Neely; stepdaughter, Verla (Robert) Mickle; loving grandchildren, Stacey Mickle, Sharee (Arnold) Berkhout and Sesily (Michael) Lee; many great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

A Private Memorial Service and burial at sea will be held in Long Beach, CA.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 18, 2021.
Uncle Jr, Thanks for the Love and Laughter. "Forever in Our Hearts". Let the reunion begin! The infamous Cousins.. Children of Ella Powell and Katherine Neely! Oh what a time.
Jonice
March 23, 2021
