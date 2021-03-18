Neely, Leon Jr.March 18, 1927 - November 26, 2019On November 26, 2019, Leon Neely, Jr., 92, lovingly known as "Junior", transitioned peacefully after a valiant battle with liver cancer at the Long Beach VA Hospital in CA. A decorated veteran from Omaha, Leon served with honor during WW II and the Korean War in three branches of the U. S. Military: Army, Navy and Marine Corps. Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Leon Neely Sr. and Katherine Neely; his sisters, Odessa McCants and Katherine Brinker; and granddaughter, Leilah Neely. He leaves to mourn his daughter, Leasa "Ronnie" Neely; stepdaughter, Verla (Robert) Mickle; loving grandchildren, Stacey Mickle, Sharee (Arnold) Berkhout and Sesily (Michael) Lee; many great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.A Private Memorial Service and burial at sea will be held in Long Beach, CA.