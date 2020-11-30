Bailey, Leon St. Pierre, Jr. - MSgt USAF (Ret)
September 10, 1937 - November 21, 2020
MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday 10:30am at St. Bernard Catholic Church with INTERMENT Monday at 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery. The family requests that all in attendance at all Services wear masks. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Bernard Catholic Church Omaha; or Wounded Warriors
Family Support; or the Omaha Salvation Army.
