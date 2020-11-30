Menu
Leon St. Pierre - MsGt Usaf Bailey Jr.
Bailey, Leon St. Pierre, Jr. - MSgt USAF (Ret)

September 10, 1937 - November 21, 2020

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday 10:30am at St. Bernard Catholic Church with INTERMENT Monday at 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery. The family requests that all in attendance at all Services wear masks. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Bernard Catholic Church Omaha; or Wounded Warriors Family Support; or the Omaha Salvation Army.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd Street

402-391-1664

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Nov
29
Wake
4:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Bernard Catholic Church
, Omaha, Nebraska
Nov
30
Interment
1:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.4
D T
November 27, 2020
Thank you for your Service May you be granted Golden wings to carry you on your journey to a Restful Peace.
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
November 23, 2020