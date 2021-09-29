Duley, Leona D.January 3, 1930 - September 25, 2021Omaha. Preceded in death by husband Ira; son Bob; and daughter Linda Pierson. Survived by children: Steve, Sharon, and David (Candy); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.VISITATION: Friday, October 1, from 10-11am, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am, all at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to Immanuel Fontenelle Home.Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000