Leona D. Duley
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Duley, Leona D.

January 3, 1930 - September 25, 2021

Omaha. Preceded in death by husband Ira; son Bob; and daughter Linda Pierson. Survived by children: Steve, Sharon, and David (Candy); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.

VISITATION: Friday, October 1, from 10-11am, with MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am, all at Roeder Mortuary. Memorials to Immanuel Fontenelle Home.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Oct
1
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
