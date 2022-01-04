Haberstroh, Leona B.



October 10, 1923 - December 5, 2021



Leona gently slipped into the arms of our Heavenly Father on December 5, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, LaDonna Stachura of Fort Worth, Texas; granddaughters, Mia and Arabella. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmond; and son, Carlton.



Leona retired from the VA Hospital in 1983. She spent much of her time with her hobbies. Leona loved to crochet from sunup to sundown, or sew for her young grandchildren.



She enjoyed golf, bowling, and water aerobics. After moving to Texas in 2015 she enjoyed dining al fresco, the symphony, musicals, and of course shopping with her family.



VISITATION: Wednesday, January 5th, from 12noon to 1pm followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm, all at West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2022.