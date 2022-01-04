Menu
Leona B. Haberstroh
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Haberstroh, Leona B.

October 10, 1923 - December 5, 2021

Leona gently slipped into the arms of our Heavenly Father on December 5, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, LaDonna Stachura of Fort Worth, Texas; granddaughters, Mia and Arabella. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmond; and son, Carlton.

Leona retired from the VA Hospital in 1983. She spent much of her time with her hobbies. Leona loved to crochet from sunup to sundown, or sew for her young grandchildren.

She enjoyed golf, bowling, and water aerobics. After moving to Texas in 2015 she enjoyed dining al fresco, the symphony, musicals, and of course shopping with her family.

VISITATION: Wednesday, January 5th, from 12noon to 1pm followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm, all at West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jan
5
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have great memories of Leona working with her at VA hospital. She was a good worker and very caring of the patients. You could always depend on her doing her assignments and willing to help as needed. Prayers for the family
Janice Frey Kelpe
Work
January 4, 2022
