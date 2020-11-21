Andersen, Leona R.



April 20, 1936 - November 18, 2020



Age 84, passed away at Longview Nursing Home in Missouri Valley. Leona was born in Council Bluffs to the late Clint and Florence (Bostwick) McMullen. She graduated from Missouri Valley High School. Leona and husband, Roger operated Andersen Distributing for both the Omaha World Herald and the Council Bluffs Nonpareil. They were married September 9, 1972. Leona loved family gatherings where she loved cooking for all her kids and grandkids. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Charlie; husband, Roger in 2018; brother, Lonnie McMullen. Leona is survived by her children and spouses, Barbara (Don) Royal, Elvis (Val) Jacobsen, Linda Miller, Lynne (Rick) Barr; stepsons, Roger "Mike" (Dixie) Andersen, Mary (Don) Burzynski, Nancy (Richard) Wilson; nieces; nephews; siblings, Lucille (Jerry) Ord, Leonard (Lois) McMullen, Betty Stortenbecker, Patrick (Nancy) McMullen; sister-in-law, Patricia McMullen.



VISITATION Monday 5-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE Tuesday 11am, all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Leona will be laid to rest in Cedar Lawn Cemetery.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.