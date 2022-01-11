Mr. Allgood was such a wonderful teacher, it seems like he always had a smile and a twinkle in his eye. He was also the pep club sponsor, which had to be a hard job for him dealing with all of us girls! When my husband and I got married we hid our car behind the high school so it wouldn´t get decorated. There was a basket ball game going on. When we got over there to pick up the car the groomsmen had found it first and we´re decorating it, and who else was there? Mr. Allgood helping out. That was one of my favorite memory Of him.

Susan Lastovica Smith School January 11, 2022