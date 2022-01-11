Allgood, Leonard B.
November 24, 1935 - January 6, 2022
Preceded in death by loving wife, Emma; son, Larry; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Survived by daughter, Tracy; Son, Alan; grandchildren, Amanda, Tyler, Ella, Espen; great-grandchildren, T.J., Finley, Marley; and sister, Ruth Earlywine.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 11, 2022.