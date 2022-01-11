Menu
Leonard B. Allgood
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
Allgood, Leonard B.

November 24, 1935 - January 6, 2022

Preceded in death by loving wife, Emma; son, Larry; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

Survived by daughter, Tracy; Son, Alan; grandchildren, Amanda, Tyler, Ella, Espen; great-grandchildren, T.J., Finley, Marley; and sister, Ruth Earlywine.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Memorials to the Alzheimer's Association.

Kahler-Dolce Mortuary

441 No. Washington Street

Papillion, NE | 402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 11, 2022.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
What a privilege to have been a student of Mr. Allgood. May he Rest In Peace after a life well lived.
Linda Hayek
January 11, 2022
Mr. Allgood was such a wonderful teacher, it seems like he always had a smile and a twinkle in his eye. He was also the pep club sponsor, which had to be a hard job for him dealing with all of us girls! When my husband and I got married we hid our car behind the high school so it wouldn´t get decorated. There was a basket ball game going on. When we got over there to pick up the car the groomsmen had found it first and we´re decorating it, and who else was there? Mr. Allgood helping out. That was one of my favorite memory Of him.
Susan Lastovica Smith
January 11, 2022
