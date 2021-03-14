Menu
Leonard James "Larry" Kean
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels - Davies Chapel (Uptown)
2301 Dupont Avenue S
Minneapolis, MN
Kean, Leonard James "Larry"

May 29, 1938 - March 7, 2021

Age 82 of Minneapolis. He was born in Seneca, KS. Preceded in death by his father, Tom; mother, Ilene; brothers, Tom and Gerald; sisters, Bernice Walston and Elaine Arrington; and two infant siblings, including his twin. Larry lived nearly equal parts of his life in Dawson, NE, Omaha, New Ulm, MN and Minneapolis. In New Ulm, Larry and his wife owned and operated Kean's Home Center for over 25 years. Larry was beloved for his humor, kindness, and generosity to his neighbors. He was a devout Catholic, a proud Irishman, a kidney donor to his sister, loving husband and caretaker to his wife, Tomi, and devoted father to his two children, Steve Kean and Angela Kean-Walter. He loved his family, the Twins, Gopher basketball, dogs and holding hands with his wife at Mass. He is survived by his wife; children; sister, Kathleen Petrashek; three grandchildren, Aleksa, Samantha, and Nick Walter.

FUNERAL MASS on his birthday, May 29 at 11am at the Church of Christ the King, 5029 Zenith Ave. S., Minneapolis. Burial at New Ulm Catholic Cemetery, date to be determined.

Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels

Minneapolis, MN 952-920-3996
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
May
29
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Church of Christ the King
5029 Zenith Ave. S, Minneapolis, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels - Davies Chapel (Uptown)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm very sorry to hear of the death of your dear love one. May the God of all comfort be with your family during this time of great sorrow.
Jones family
March 19, 2021
larry was a gem the irish would be proud of him a family man forever he and his family gave me some great memmories to cherish down below is me to right larry left never to be forgotten.
mike arington
March 17, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Larry's passing. We have such nice memories of playing cards, celebrating dinners for the guy's birthdays, and just visiting.
Jerry and Geri Kokesch
March 14, 2021
