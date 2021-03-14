Kean, Leonard James "Larry"



May 29, 1938 - March 7, 2021



Age 82 of Minneapolis. He was born in Seneca, KS. Preceded in death by his father, Tom; mother, Ilene; brothers, Tom and Gerald; sisters, Bernice Walston and Elaine Arrington; and two infant siblings, including his twin. Larry lived nearly equal parts of his life in Dawson, NE, Omaha, New Ulm, MN and Minneapolis. In New Ulm, Larry and his wife owned and operated Kean's Home Center for over 25 years. Larry was beloved for his humor, kindness, and generosity to his neighbors. He was a devout Catholic, a proud Irishman, a kidney donor to his sister, loving husband and caretaker to his wife, Tomi, and devoted father to his two children, Steve Kean and Angela Kean-Walter. He loved his family, the Twins, Gopher basketball, dogs and holding hands with his wife at Mass. He is survived by his wife; children; sister, Kathleen Petrashek; three grandchildren, Aleksa, Samantha, and Nick Walter.



FUNERAL MASS on his birthday, May 29 at 11am at the Church of Christ the King, 5029 Zenith Ave. S., Minneapolis. Burial at New Ulm Catholic Cemetery, date to be determined.



Washburn-McReavy Funeral Chapels



Minneapolis, MN 952-920-3996



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 14, 2021.