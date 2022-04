Linafelter, Leonard L.September 8, 1932 - April 18, 2022Omaha - Preceded in death by wife, Arlene; parents, Melvin and Adith. Survived by children, Warren (Karen), Mike (Vicki), Jeanette (Bob) Dennis; 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Pharyce Eslick; nieces, nephews, cousins and host of friends.VISITATION: Thursday, 5–7pm, at mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, April 22, 2022, 11am, at Roeder Mortuary. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery.Memorials RES Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation JDRF or American Cancer Society Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St., Omaha, NE402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com