Penkoski, Leonard Walter "Len"
Major USAF (Ret)
February 2, 1952 - August 25, 2021
Len passed away in Spring Hill, FL shortly after moving there to be close to his family. He was born in Montclair, NJ to Leonard and Marie Penkoski and raised in Caldwell, NJ. He entered the USAF and trained as a medic and psychiatric tech. Upon separation from USAF, he attended Our Lady of The Lake University in San Antonio, TX earning a Bachelor's Degrees in Social Work and Psychology and a Master's Degree in Social Work.
He re-enlisted in the USAF, commissioned as an officer. During his Air Force career he was stationed in California, Texas, Ohio, Florida, Germany, Korea, and Nebraska. At Beale AFB, CA, he was awarded Company Officer of the Quarter twice for the 814th Strategic Hospital and 9th Wing Officer of the Quarter. This led to his selection as Company Grade Officer of the year for the 9th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing and the 814th Strategic Hospital.
Len was classified as an expert witness in domestic violence by 4 states and the federal government. He twice served as a regional consultant to the Air Force Surgeon General for domestic violence. He was a trained hostage negotiator and developed the Air Force Operational plan for the management of psychological casualties. He was part of a team that treated casualties from the Kobar Tower bombing using Critical Incident Stress Debriefing techniques.
After retiring from the USAF, he managed the Social Work Department at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic, IA and then three outpatient mental health clinics at Alegent Health. He next began the second best job in his career working with the liver/small bowel transplant team at Nebraska Medicine. He saw this as a great opportunity to work with some of the best physicians and nurses in the world. He retired from Nebraska Medicine June, 2019.
Len loved to entertain his family and friends, cooking and grilling amazing meals. He hosted many parties, large and small, always making sure no one left hungry! Len also enjoyed golfing, was an avid reader and military history buff. His love for the Huskers was always evident during football season.
He is survived by his daughter, Melissa Ann Patterson of Gainesville, GA; brother, Richard (Michelle) Penkoski, sister Ruth (Ed) Dawson, both of Spring Hill, FL; sister, Chris (Robert) Budrick of Saint Augustine, FL; nieces and nephews; companion, Marilyn Miller, and longtime friend, Darcy Miller, both of Omaha. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Christy Jo Penkoski; former wife and friend, Linda Patterson, mother of Melissa.
A Graveside Service was held on September 7, 2021 at the Florida National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Nebraska Medicine Liver Transplant Excellence Fund at www.nufoundation.org
or sent to the University of Nebraska Foundation, PO Box 82555. Lincoln, NE 68501-2555. In Memory of Leonard Penkoski should be added to the subject line. Alternatively, memorials can be directed to the charity of your choice
.
A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 5:30-7:30pm at LeMesa Mexican Restaurant, 11002 Emmet Street, #112, Omaha, NE 68164. RSVP at http://evite.me/yQvHVnaSJH
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2021.