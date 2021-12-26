Bayer, LeRoy P.Age 75 - December 22, 2021LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, Fabian and Anna Bayer; brothers, Roland and Richard Bayer; nephew, Ryan Bayer; niece, Carol Gall; and great-niece, Gracie Heller. Survivors include daughter, Tammy Galvin of Fremont, NE; daughter, Catrina and Chris Hotz of Papillion, NE; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Gall of Bennington, NE; and brother, Larry and Jenny Bayer of Shawnee, KS.MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be on Wednesday, December 29, at 10:30am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells, NE. INTERMENT with Military Honors will be in the Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. VISITATION will be on Tuesday from 5-7pm, with a Public VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, at the Church and will resume on Wednesday from 9am until the time of the Service.MINNICK FUNERAL HOME830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788402-372-2022