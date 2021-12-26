Menu
LeRoy P. Bayer
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Minnick Funeral Service, Inc. - West Point
830 S Colfax St
West Point, NE
Bayer, LeRoy P.

Age 75 - December 22, 2021

LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, Fabian and Anna Bayer; brothers, Roland and Richard Bayer; nephew, Ryan Bayer; niece, Carol Gall; and great-niece, Gracie Heller. Survivors include daughter, Tammy Galvin of Fremont, NE; daughter, Catrina and Chris Hotz of Papillion, NE; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Gall of Bennington, NE; and brother, Larry and Jenny Bayer of Shawnee, KS.

MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be on Wednesday, December 29, at 10:30am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Howells, NE. INTERMENT with Military Honors will be in the Sts Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery. VISITATION will be on Tuesday from 5-7pm, with a Public VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, at the Church and will resume on Wednesday from 9am until the time of the Service.

MINNICK FUNERAL HOME

830 S. Colfax St., West Point, NE 68788

402-372-2022

www.minnickfuneralserviceinc.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Minnick Funeral Service, Inc. - West Point
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The NC Gartner Family
January 8, 2022
Thank you for your Service may you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
December 27, 2021
LeRoy was a patient in our dental office. Always had a big smile. Nice to talk to. He loved his daughters. They looked out for their daddy and took good care of him. He was like family. He will be missed. My deepest sympathy to his family. ~ Mary
Mary Ritter
December 27, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 26, 2021
Mary and I send our deepest sympathies to the family of Leroy Bayer. Leroy did several construction projects for us many tyrants ago. Thank You for your service to the country. RIP my friend.
John Wenninghoff
Friend
December 26, 2021
