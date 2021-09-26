Menu
LeRoy D. Cramer
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
Cramer, LeRoy D.

1927 - July 27, 2021

LeRoy D. Cramer, born 1927, died July 27, 2021 in Boise ID. Survived by children: Suzanne Dewey, Jeff Cramer (Cheryl), Boise ID, Linda Korth, Omaha, Larry Cramer (Laura), Bozeman MT, Sally Kramer (Allan), Lake Tapps WA, Tim Cramer (Shari Sellars), Ririe ID; sisters, Dee Getzschman, Fremont NE, Betty Harvat, Omaha; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife, Virginia.

INURNMENT: Friday, October 1, 11am, Omaha National Cemetery. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: October 3, 2021, 1:30-3:30pm, House of R, 911 S 87th Ave., Omaha, Countryside Village. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Wreaths Across America.org or Wounded Warrior Project.org.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Inurnment
11:00a.m.
Omaha National Cemetery.
NE
Oct
3
Celebration of Life
1:30p.m.
House of R
911 S 87th Ave, Omaha, Countryside Village., NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
October 5, 2021
Betty Harvat Family
September 29, 2021
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 27, 2021
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
September 27, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
September 26, 2021
