Cramer, LeRoy D.
1927 - July 27, 2021
LeRoy D. Cramer, born 1927, died July 27, 2021 in Boise ID. Survived by children: Suzanne Dewey, Jeff Cramer (Cheryl), Boise ID, Linda Korth, Omaha, Larry Cramer (Laura), Bozeman MT, Sally Kramer (Allan), Lake Tapps WA, Tim Cramer (Shari Sellars), Ririe ID; sisters, Dee Getzschman, Fremont NE, Betty Harvat, Omaha; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife, Virginia.
INURNMENT: Friday, October 1, 11am, Omaha National Cemetery. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: October 3, 2021, 1:30-3:30pm, House of R, 911 S 87th Ave., Omaha, Countryside Village. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Wreaths Across America.org
or Wounded Warrior Project.org
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 26 to Oct. 3, 2021.