Scott, LeRoy Donald
August 17, 1932 - October 13, 2020
Preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Irene Scott.
Survived by his nephew, David Bradley; great nieces, Michelle (Randy Nixon) Bradley and Cheri (Rob) Boettger; and a host of great great nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
VISITATION: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, from 6-8pm; FUNERAL: Friday, October 16, 2020, at 10am, both at Good Shepherd Funeral Home.
Interment at Westlawn Hillcrest. Family will direct memorials.
