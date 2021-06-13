Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Les H. Hlavac
FUNERAL HOME
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville
413 Elm Street
Louisville, NE
Hlavac, Les H.

December 3, 1946 - June 11, 2021

Age 74 of Louisville, NE. He is survived by his wife Ruth Hlavac; daughter, Christina (Mark) Jenson; grandson Jesse Jenson; siblings: Dean (Deb) Hlavac, Donn (Jane) Hlavac, and Mary (Allen) Simpson; also many nieces, nephews and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICES: Tuesday, June 15, at 10am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elmwood, NE. VISITATION: Monday, June 14, from 1-8pm at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home in Louisville, with ROSARY at 7pm. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences to:

www.fusselmanallenharvey.com

FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME

413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville Chapel
413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE
Jun
14
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville Chapel
413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE
Jun
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
500 West G, Elmwood, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I will sure miss all the times we usually shared during our common sporting habits. He was a fellow teacher and I know his proteges will miss him as well. RIP, good buddy.
Roger Hudson
June 14, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family.
Linda Stock
Other
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results