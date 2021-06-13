Hlavac, Les H.December 3, 1946 - June 11, 2021Age 74 of Louisville, NE. He is survived by his wife Ruth Hlavac; daughter, Christina (Mark) Jenson; grandson Jesse Jenson; siblings: Dean (Deb) Hlavac, Donn (Jane) Hlavac, and Mary (Allen) Simpson; also many nieces, nephews and friends.FUNERAL SERVICES: Tuesday, June 15, at 10am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elmwood, NE. VISITATION: Monday, June 14, from 1-8pm at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home in Louisville, with ROSARY at 7pm. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Condolences to:FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985