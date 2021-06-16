Menu
Leslie E. "Les" Dyer
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Dyer, Leslie E. "Les"

Age 65

Leslie E. "Les" Dyer, of Waterloo, NE, died June 13, 2021. Les was the 5th generation to live and farm the Elkhorn River ground homesteaded in 1865.

Preceded in death by his parents, John and Louise Dyer. Survived by wife, Stella of Waterloo; children: Adam and Jenae Dyer of Waterloo; Melissa and Garrett Wooten of Yutan, NE; John and Audrey Dyer of Waterloo; and Loren Dyer of Waterloo; grandchildren: Amelia, Silas, and River; brother, Larry Dyer of Waterloo; and sister, Linda and Steven Guy of Central City, NE; and his beloved dog, Bubba.

A VISITATION GATHERING will be held Friday from 5-8pm, with a time of sharing to take place at 7pm, at the funeral home in Elkhorn. Private inurnment at Elkhorn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Waterloo Fire and Rescue Squad.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Jun
18
Service
7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Stella we are so sorry to read this in the obits.We were out of town and got back in Saturday or we would have came to the service.In our prayers.
Bob and Candy Christopherson
Friend
June 19, 2021
