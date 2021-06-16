Dyer, Leslie E. "Les"Age 65Leslie E. "Les" Dyer, of Waterloo, NE, died June 13, 2021. Les was the 5th generation to live and farm the Elkhorn River ground homesteaded in 1865.Preceded in death by his parents, John and Louise Dyer. Survived by wife, Stella of Waterloo; children: Adam and Jenae Dyer of Waterloo; Melissa and Garrett Wooten of Yutan, NE; John and Audrey Dyer of Waterloo; and Loren Dyer of Waterloo; grandchildren: Amelia, Silas, and River; brother, Larry Dyer of Waterloo; and sister, Linda and Steven Guy of Central City, NE; and his beloved dog, Bubba.A VISITATION GATHERING will be held Friday from 5-8pm, with a time of sharing to take place at 7pm, at the funeral home in Elkhorn. Private inurnment at Elkhorn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Waterloo Fire and Rescue Squad.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222