Honeycutt, Leslie FarnamOctober 29, 1944 - March 22, 2022Leslie passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Omaha at the age of 77.She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Nita Farnam; husband, Harold "Butch" Honeycutt; and grandson, Nathan Waggoner. Leslie is survived by daughters: Monica Waggoner of Omaha, Melanie (David) Edward of Los Angeles, CA, Shana (Tim) Hester of Elkhorn, Haley Cortez of Valley; 9 grandchildren: Nicholas, Rachel, Tanner, Carley, Quintin, Skylar, Kalynn, Jayden, Cooper; 2 great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Margaret; sisters, Annette (Mike) Barauskas, of Fremont and Lynnell (Tom) Rowe, of Omaha.SERVICE: Saturday, April 2, 2022, 1pm, at United Faith Community Church in Valley.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222