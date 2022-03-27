Menu
Leslie Farnam Honeycutt
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 2 2022
1:00p.m.
United Faith Community Church
Honeycutt, Leslie Farnam

October 29, 1944 - March 22, 2022

Leslie passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Omaha at the age of 77.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Nita Farnam; husband, Harold "Butch" Honeycutt; and grandson, Nathan Waggoner. Leslie is survived by daughters: Monica Waggoner of Omaha, Melanie (David) Edward of Los Angeles, CA, Shana (Tim) Hester of Elkhorn, Haley Cortez of Valley; 9 grandchildren: Nicholas, Rachel, Tanner, Carley, Quintin, Skylar, Kalynn, Jayden, Cooper; 2 great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Margaret; sisters, Annette (Mike) Barauskas, of Fremont and Lynnell (Tom) Rowe, of Omaha.

SERVICE: Saturday, April 2, 2022, 1pm, at United Faith Community Church in Valley.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.
