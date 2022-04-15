Ryan, Leslie LaVerne



July 1, 1929 - March 26, 2022



Our father and friend to many, Leslie LaVerne Ryan passed early on Saturday morning, March 26th, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois where he lived for the past 5 years with his daughter and son-in-law. He was 92 years old and passed peacefully surrounded by friends and family.



Leslie was born on July 1, 1929 in Omaha, Nebraska to Leslie Mark Ryan and Helen Evelyn Roszelle. He was the oldest of nine children, attended Central High School then worked at his father's auto parts business on Pacific Street. In 1946, Les enlisted in the army as infantry and was stationed in Germany during the reconstruction. While in Europe he took many photographs and, later in life, photography became an enjoyable hobby he shared with his daughter.



Upon his return from Germany, Les met, fell in love, and married Joy George who preceded him in death in 1988. Together they raised a daughter, Juana Ryan and a son, Mark Ryan. For a time, Les worked as a crane operator, which he enjoyed and was very proud of his skills. He then opened his own successful transmission shop, Ryan Auto Parts in Council Bluffs, Iowa. When it came to cars, he was a problem solver who loved to tinker and tweak. He passed on his love of cars and tinkering to his son, Mark. Les had every tool anyone could possibly need and even made his own on occasion. Later in life he loved selling late model car and truck gears throughout the world.



Les enjoyed the summer months feeding the birds and planting his red geraniums and tomatoes. Twice he took his family out West to the Black Hills and Grand Tetons in a retro fitted school bus creating enduring memories through his photographs. He was a bit of a jokester and a creative soul. He enjoyed the company of his friends at Keno, especially Ed Kaczmarek who missed his 100th birthday by only a few months. They were quite the pair in their later years.



Leslie was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings, Bill Ryan, Priscilla Theisen and Dan Ryan. He is survived by his children, Juana J. Ryan and Mark E. Ryan; his son-in-law, Louis H. Lozon, and grandchildren, Stella R. Ryan-Lozon and Lily J. Ryan-Lozon. Les's surviving siblings include Dorcas Saab, John Ryan, Sarah McNealy, Paul Ryan and Mike Ryan.



Celebration of Life gathering will be announced at a later date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2022.