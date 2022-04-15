Menu
Letitia A. "Tish" Lindwall
1962 - 2022
BORN
1962
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Solt-Wagner Funeral Home
1507 17th Street
Central City, NE
Lindwall, Letitia A. "Tish"

May 24, 1962 - April 11, 2022

Letitia A. "Tish" Lindwall, age 59, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, at Azria Health in Central City.

Tish was born May 24, 1962, to Mary (Egan) and C.O. Rodney Lindwall in Omaha, NE. She spent her childhood and most of her adult life in and around Omaha. Tish graduated from Duchesne Academy in the class of 1980. Following graduation from high school, Tish attended Trinity University in San Antonio, TX, and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology in 1984. Tish loved learning and continued to earn numerous accreditations and certificates throughout her lifetime. She was an Omaha Symphony Debutante and Ak-Sar-Ben Princess.

Even though Tish faced incredible obstacles throughout her lifetime, she was able to have an impact on many through her kind and generous spirit. She achieved a great deal through her determination and grit. Tish had a servant's heart and loved with her whole soul. She was funny, caring, and loyal to all those she loved as well as those she had just met. Tish had a contagious laugh that would fill the room. She had a superb sense of humor and a sassy side that kept everyone on their toes! Her strong faith carried her through many difficult times.

Tish is survived by her sister, Lisa Lindwall Bundrick and husband, Alfred Bundrick; nephew, Forrest and niece, Elizabeth, all of Clemson, SC. Additional survivors include Lindwall cousins, Sally, Rodger, Joe and Kristin and their families as well as her Egan cousins, Keith and Beth and their families.

Tish was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Rodney Lindwall, and brothers, Eric and Scott Lindwall.

The family would like to thank the Fred and Marcia Backer family for their incredible generosity, friendship, and unconditional love, as well as her caregivers in Central City.

A private service will take place at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Solt-Wagner Funeral Home

1507 17th St, Central City, NE 68826 | (308) 946-3095
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 15, 2022.
