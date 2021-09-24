Hartzell, Lewis John
January 3, 1942 - September 9, 2021
Lewis John Hartzell, 79, formerly of Omaha, NE, passed away in Leesburg, FL on September 9, 2021.
He was born January 3, 1942 in Latrobe, PA, the son of the late Paul and Naomi Hartzell. Out of college, Lew worked at Briggs National Bank in Washington DC followed by a 30+ year career with IBM in Maryland and later Nebraska.
He was married to the late Judykay Raymer Hartzell in 1970 and raised three daughters in Omaha, NE. He moved to Leesburg, FL in 2002 where he enjoyed retirement.
With an outgoing personality and genuine smile, Lew always had a story to tell and a job to do. As a hobby, he helped friends and family with his estate sale business. His black and white "garage sale" signs were easily recognizable throughout Omaha. He loved to travel to Colorado and was an avid motorcycle rider.
He is survived by daughters: Julianna and husband Andy Hrasky, Heidi Leach, Susan and husband Shane Brandt; and six grandchildren: Jacob and Elsie Hrasky, Preston and Blake Leach, Ruby and George Brandt. In addition to his parents, Lew was preceded in death by his wife, Judykay Raymer Hartzell.
Graveside service and interment at St Paul Reformed Cemetery in Trauger, PA were held September 16, 2021. Please direct memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 24, 2021.