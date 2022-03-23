Bukoskie, Libbie A. (Kripal)



November 3, 1936 - March 20, 2022



Preceded in death by husband, Donald; parents, Joseph and Libbie Kripal; brother, Joseph; granddaughter, Ellie.



Survived by children, Peter (Teri) Bukoskie, Barbara (Bill) Ahmann, and Robert (Kelly) Bukoskie; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Caroline Kiehn, Mary Jane (Jerry) Sestak, and Margaret (Doug) Singleton.



VISITATION: Thursday, March 24th, after 5pm, with VIGIL SERVICE 6:30pm, at the funeral home. FUNERAL: Friday, March 25th, 9:30am at the funeral home then to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for 10am MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials requested to Sts. Peter and Paul Church. To view a broadcast of the services, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.



KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME



5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com



