Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Libbie A. Bukoskie
1936 - 2022
BORN
1936
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
5:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Bukoskie, Libbie A. (Kripal)

November 3, 1936 - March 20, 2022

Preceded in death by husband, Donald; parents, Joseph and Libbie Kripal; brother, Joseph; granddaughter, Ellie.

Survived by children, Peter (Teri) Bukoskie, Barbara (Bill) Ahmann, and Robert (Kelly) Bukoskie; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Caroline Kiehn, Mary Jane (Jerry) Sestak, and Margaret (Doug) Singleton.

VISITATION: Thursday, March 24th, after 5pm, with VIGIL SERVICE 6:30pm, at the funeral home. FUNERAL: Friday, March 25th, 9:30am at the funeral home then to Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church for 10am MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL. Interment: St. John Cemetery. Memorials requested to Sts. Peter and Paul Church. To view a broadcast of the services, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Mar
24
Vigil
6:30p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Mar
25
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE
Mar
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.