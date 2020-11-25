Menu
Lila L. Schueth
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Schueth, Lila L.

January 16, 1933 - November 24, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, John J. "Jack"; and children: Dan, David and Mary Jane. Survived by children: John (Debbie), Jim (Angie), Linda Akey (Steve), Tom (Shelli) and Rhonda Johnson (Troy); 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and brother, Ivan Novak (Jean).

Private Family Service.

To view a broadcast of the Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage anytime after 3pm on Wednesday.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Service
3:00p.m.
go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
