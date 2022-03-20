Barry, Linda M. (Kucirek)



August 3, 1952 - March 16, 2022



Beloved Mother, Wife, Daughter, Mother-in-law, Grandmother, and Aunt.



Born in South Omaha to Nellie and William Barry, Sr. Proud graduate of St. Anthony Grade School, Omaha South High Class of '70 and College of St. Mary Class of '85 (Bus Administration).



Linda was fond of the phrase, "Saying I love you needs to be said more often, try it and see how your day goes."



Preceded in death by husband, James J. Kucirek, Jr. Survived by sons, Justin and Matthew; daughter-in-law, Jessica Kucirek; grandsons, Blane (also his mother Kim) and Dean; granddaughters, Raelena and McKenna; brothers, William Barry, Jr. and wife Jackie, Thomas Barry and Aimee; sisters, Maureen and Thomas Hamme, Kathleen Sedlak; a host of nieces and nephews, extended family, and many friends from through the years.



FUNERAL MASS: Monday, March 28th, 10am, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Interment: St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family. To view a broadcast of the Mass, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 20, 2022.