FUNERAL MASS: Monday, March 28th, 10am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. INTERMENT: St. John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family. To view a broadcast of the Mass, go to the obituary on the Funeral Home website.
KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME
5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2022.
Sponsored by Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home.
3 Entries
So sorry for the loss of your loved one.
Kathy (Bekaert) Roy
School
March 22, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please take comfort in the words found at 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17.
DT
March 22, 2022
Dear Barry, offering our deepest condolences to the family, God is close to the brokenhearted, he saves those who are crushed in spirits, may grant you strength and courage as you face the coming days.