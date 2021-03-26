Menu
Linda S. Baumann
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way
Bellevue, NE
Baumann, Linda S. (Bertwell)

July 20, 1957 - March 23, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Wayne and Helen Bertwell. Survived by daughters, Heather (Ricky) Zaske, Amy (Monte) Brummet and Reva Baumann (Levi Weigman); grandchildren, Brenna, Liam and Tripp; sister, Tammy Kassebaum; nieces and nephew, Marci, Ashley, Jack and Dani; beloved dogs, Jax and Barrett.

Funeral Monday, March 29, 2021 at 11:30AM at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. Visitation Sunday 3:00-5:00pm at the funeral home. Interment with military honors at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the family for later designation.

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES & CREMATORY

BELLEVUE/SARPY CO CHAPEL 3402 Samson Way Bellevue

www.johnagentleman.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
3402 Samson Way, Bellevue, NE
Mar
29
Funeral
11:30a.m.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel
NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Amy, Lori, How sad, hope to see you soon.
Todd
March 29, 2021
