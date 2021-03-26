Baumann, Linda S. (Bertwell)
July 20, 1957 - March 23, 2021
Preceded in death by parents, Wayne and Helen Bertwell. Survived by daughters, Heather (Ricky) Zaske, Amy (Monte) Brummet and Reva Baumann (Levi Weigman); grandchildren, Brenna, Liam and Tripp; sister, Tammy Kassebaum; nieces and nephew, Marci, Ashley, Jack and Dani; beloved dogs, Jax and Barrett.
Funeral Monday, March 29, 2021 at 11:30AM at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel. Visitation Sunday 3:00-5:00pm at the funeral home. Interment with military honors at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to the family for later designation.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 26, 2021.