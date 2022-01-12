Briggs, Linda K.



July 1, 1952 - January 8, 2022



Linda K. Briggs, age 69, of Bellevue, NE, passed away January 8, 2022 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Linda was born July 1, 1952 in Omaha to the late William and Viola (Knapp) Andersen. She graduated from Omaha South High School. Linda married Earl Briggs on November 23, 1973. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Lou Driggers; brothers, Robert and Dick Andersen. Linda is survived by her husband, Earl; daughters, Becky Briggs, Carrie (Donald) Mabe; son, Michael Briggs; 11 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gilbert (Gladys) Andersen, Ronald (Michelle) Andersen; nieces and nephews.



VISITATION with the family, Thursday, 6-8pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. The family will direct memorial contributions.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 12, 2022.