Lutz, Linda C.



It is with great sadness, that the family of Linda Clemens Lutz, announces her passing on November 13, 2020.



She passed away peacefully and will be lovingly remembered by her husband of forty-five years, Dwayne Lutz; her two sons, Matt (wife Katy), and Mike (wife Andria); and five grandchildren, Aiden, Cody, Peyton, Kenzie, and Addy. She is also survived by mother, Shirley Clemens; and siblings, Radley, Janet, Stacey, and Rob.



Linda Clemens Lutz was born on July 3, 1951, in Hartford, CT. Linda taught computer programming at Metro Community for the past twenty-three years, was an active member of Bible Study Fellowship prior to becoming sick, and was an avid Husker football and volleyball fan.



She was a devoted follower of the Lord and took great joy in her grandchildren.







The FUNERAL SERVICE will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Gretna, on Tuesday the 17th of November, at 10:30am. Face masks will be required for entrance to the Service.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 16, 2020.