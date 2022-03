Christianson, Linda L.Age 63 - December 11, 2021Bennington, NE. Preceded in death by father, Ernest Renter.Survived by her husband, Dennis; son, Daniel of Bennington; daughter, Tracy (Ryan) Andress of Blair, NE; granddaughters, Jillian and Callie; mother, Patsy Renter of Leshara; siblings, Sharon Hancock of Fremont NE, Ernest Renter, Jr. of Leshara, Laura Renter of Wahoo NE, and Judy (Mark) Peters of Valley, NE; nieces and nephews.FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 10:30am at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn. VISITATION: Sunday 2-6pm, with family Receiving friends from 4-6pm at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Private Interment at a later date. Memorials to the American Cancer Society REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222