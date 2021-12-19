Menu
Linda L. Christianson
Yutan High School
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Christianson, Linda L.

Age 63 - December 11, 2021

Bennington, NE. Preceded in death by father, Ernest Renter.

Survived by her husband, Dennis; son, Daniel of Bennington; daughter, Tracy (Ryan) Andress of Blair, NE; granddaughters, Jillian and Callie; mother, Patsy Renter of Leshara; siblings, Sharon Hancock of Fremont NE, Ernest Renter, Jr. of Leshara, Laura Renter of Wahoo NE, and Judy (Mark) Peters of Valley, NE; nieces and nephews.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, 10:30am at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn. VISITATION: Sunday 2-6pm, with family Receiving friends from 4-6pm at the Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Private Interment at a later date. Memorials to the American Cancer Society.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Dec
20
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dennis and family, I want to offer my sympathy on your loss. I met Linda years ago when I worked in Omaha and Bennington and found her to be a very lovely person. I know she will be missed by all. Hugs to all of you!
Linda Hohlbaugh Minor
Friend
December 19, 2021
