Brandon, Nikki and family, No words can convey the sadness in our hearts, we are praying for friends to comfort you, faith to uphold you and loving memories to help you smile again. Linda and I attend St. Augustine, Rosenwald High School and Southern University together. We were also roommates until Mac and I got married. She was my Maid Of Honor. We called each other Rommie and I want you all to know how special she was to us. Tomorrow, when you take that last step with her, know that we are taking them with you giving you strength until we see her again.

Gwen and Deacon McBurnett Smith June 28, 2021