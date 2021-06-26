Survived by son, Brandon (Dana) Daigre; daughter, Nikki (Kenneth) Daigre; siblings: Sr. Gail, Judy, Cathy, Mary, George, Wayne, Jimmy, and Elmer; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; goddaughter, Terry; and a host of other relatives and friends.
ROSARY: Monday 5:30-7:30pm at Church. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday 10am at St. Benedict the Moor, 2423 Grant St. INTERMENT: Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Brandon, Nikki and family,
No words can convey the sadness in our hearts, we are praying for friends to comfort you, faith to uphold you and loving memories to help you smile again. Linda and I attend St. Augustine, Rosenwald High School and Southern University together. We were also roommates until Mac and I got married. She was my Maid Of Honor. We called each other Rommie and I want you all to know how special she was to us. Tomorrow, when you take that last step with her, know that we are taking them with you giving you strength until we see her again.
Gwen and Deacon McBurnett Smith
June 28, 2021
To her children grandchildren and extended family I offer you my sincere condolences. She was my very good friend. She always had a story to tell she could always make me laugh I loved her I will miss her. I will carry her memory forever in my heart.
Georgia Smith
Friend
June 28, 2021
Maurice Hebert
June 28, 2021
The Hebert Cousins & families
June 28, 2021
When we all think of our dear cousin, only good thoughts and good times come to mind. She will forever be in our hearts.
Cousins Mary, Greta and Ashton Jr., family of Mildred Hebert and Ashton Bird, Sr.
Margaret (Greta) Bird
June 27, 2021
I´m so very sorry for your loss. Our family was very close to the Herbert family. I think Linda and I went to St. Augustine in first and second grades.? My Neice Monica use to play with Brandon and Nikki in San Diego. My brother is Owen Lange.
Cynthia Lange Lastrapes
Family
June 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cynthia Lange LaStrapes
Family
June 27, 2021
Brandon & Nikki , We are thinking of you both through these difficult times. May God continue to look over you all.
Stephen & Jacqueline Boyd
Family
June 27, 2021
We can only send our beloved cousin's family all the love their hearts can hold and then some. As our eldest cousin, Linda, was our North Star and a direct link to our great-grandparents, to our history and its meaning in our generation. We hope the many memories that we all share lifts our hearts and spirits. Our cousin is truly missed, and loved beyond measure.