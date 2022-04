Dowd, Linda M.



July 20, 1951 - April 1, 2022



Omaha. Linda died peacefully at home after a long battle with auto immune disease. She was preceded in death by parents, Leonard and Yvonne Shane; sister, Patricia Bretey. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Robert. Linda attended North High School and UNO. She worked as a financial analyst for various health systems in the Omaha area. Linda requested there be No Services.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 3, 2022.