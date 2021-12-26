Gaughan, Linda Demel



August 17, 1942 - December 9, 2021



Linda Kaye Demel Gaughan passed away peacefully at her home on December 9, 2021 of natural causes. She was a loving and dedicated mother, sister and friend. She was born in San Francisco, CA in 1942 but spent most of her early years in Omaha and always considered herself a Cornhusker. Linda graduated from Cathedral High School and attended the University of Nebraska Omaha.



She moved to Las Vegas, NV in 1965 and had two sons, John Gaughan and Mike Gaughan. Linda moved with her sons to the beautiful hippie mountain community of Idyllwild, CA in 1973 and, when not working, spent time studying and working with pottery. She was also known as "Kate" at work by her coworkers and patrons. She loved animals and always cared for her cats and dogs throughout her life and is happily reunited with them in Heaven. Linda also spent time volunteering for the Hemet Hospice. Both of boys moved back to Las Vegas at the start of their freshman year to attend Bishop Gorman High School.



Both of her sons moved back to Las Vegas after college so Linda moved back in 1994 to be near her sons and their growing families. Over the years, if she wasn't hanging out with her sister, Linda spent a lot of time with her grandchildren and carried the moniker of "Nana" proudly. She was also a volunteer to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) working with the program to support the health and safety of children in the foster care system and reported back to the courts for the well-being of the child. Linda received numerous accolades for her work with CASA.



Linda was preceded in death by her father Richard Demel; and her mother Marianne Keatley Demel. She is survived by her sister Ellen; her sons, John and Mike; as well as their wives, Barbara and Sally respectively. Linda loved and was loved by her grandchildren: Emily, Abigail, John, Jake and Gweny; as well as her nephews and their families.



Forever loved in our hearts, SERVICES will be held on January 4, 2022 at 4pm at Palm Downtown Mortuary, 1325 N. Main St., Las Vegas, NV. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Shade Tree organization.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.