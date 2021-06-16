Menu
Linda Sue Glines
ABOUT
Plattsmouth High School
FUNERAL HOME
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A
Plattsmouth, NE
Glines, Linda Sue

September 18, 1949 - June 13, 2021

Survived by husband, Jimmy Glines, and daughter Jennifer Bush, both of Papillion; three grandchildren, Mahala, Jacob, and Jay Bush; two brothers, Tom (Linda) Dittemore of Littleton, CO; Michael (Terri) Dittemore, of Plattsmouth.

SERVICES: Friday, June 18, 2021, at 10am, Roby Funeral Home chapel. Interment: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Plattsmouth. VISITATION: Thursday, 1-9pm, with family present from 6-8pm, at mortuary. Memorials to Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

ROBY FUNERAL HOME

Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.
