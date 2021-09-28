Haas, Linda L. "Lin"



Linda passed away on August 27, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with cancer and IBM. Linda was a much loved mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend who inspired those who knew her with her beauty, strength, and bravery, persevering and making the best of life despite the pain and disabilities that her illnesses caused her. She will be tremendously missed but will live on in the hearts of her loved ones.



Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Laurie Stufft; sister, Shari Updike Little; brother, Arthur Updike; mother, Jackie Updike; nephews, Arthur Austin and Ryan Allen Updike; beloved grandchildren, Parys Conley and Sammy Stufft; and life partner, Charles "Chip" Haas.



Services are private. Memorials can be directed to the Cure IBM Research Fund at Washington University in Saint Louis, MO.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 28, 2021.