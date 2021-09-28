Linda passed away on August 27, 2021 after a long and courageous battle with cancer and IBM. Linda was a much loved mother, grandmother, daughter, and friend who inspired those who knew her with her beauty, strength, and bravery, persevering and making the best of life despite the pain and disabilities that her illnesses caused her. She will be tremendously missed but will live on in the hearts of her loved ones.
Survived by son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Laurie Stufft; sister, Shari Updike Little; brother, Arthur Updike; mother, Jackie Updike; nephews, Arthur Austin and Ryan Allen Updike; beloved grandchildren, Parys Conley and Sammy Stufft; and life partner, Charles "Chip" Haas.
Services are private. Memorials can be directed to the Cure IBM Research Fund at Washington University in Saint Louis, MO.
Chip, so sorry for your loss. My heart breaks for you. You are in my prayers.
Patty Nansel
September 29, 2021
I was so sorry to see that Lin had passed away. We worked together at Baird Holm many years ago. Lin was great to work with. Prayers to her family. Rest easy Lin.
Kathy Rasmussen
Work
September 28, 2021
The Haas Family: I was so sorry to hear about the loss of Lin. I worked with her for several years at Baird Holm Law Firm. She was a wonderful person and will be missed. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Char Walsh, Palm Springs, FL