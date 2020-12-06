Menu
Linda J. Rybin
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
Rybin, Linda J.

April 15, 1956 - December 4, 2020

Preceded in death by father, C. W. Rybin. Survived by mother, Virginia Pickett; daughter, Corey Rybin; brother, Richard Rybin (Rox Nolan); grandchildren, Nicolas and Nicole; other relatives and friends.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Saturday, December 12th from 1pm to 3pm at the West Center Chapel, with PRAYER SERVICE at 3pm. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
Dec
12
Prayer Service
3:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124
