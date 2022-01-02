Kaczmarek, Linda M.
April 17, 1962 - December 21, 2021
Age 59. Preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Frances Kaczmarek. Survived by her brothers, Roger (Sheila) and Tom Kaczmarek; sister, Susan (Phil) O'Halloran; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Due to COVID - SERVICES will be live streamed Monday, January 3, at 7pm on Roeder Mortuary 108th Chapel Facebook page. Memorials to Siena Francis House, Stephen Center, or Marian High School.
Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 402-496-9000
2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.