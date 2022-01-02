Menu
Linda M. Kaczmarek
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Marian High School
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Kaczmarek, Linda M.

April 17, 1962 - December 21, 2021

Age 59. Preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Frances Kaczmarek. Survived by her brothers, Roger (Sheila) and Tom Kaczmarek; sister, Susan (Phil) O'Halloran; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

Due to COVID - SERVICES will be live streamed Monday, January 3, at 7pm on Roeder Mortuary 108th Chapel Facebook page. Memorials to Siena Francis House, Stephen Center, or Marian High School.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 402-496-9000

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - www.RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Service
7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary 108th Chapel Facebook page
NE
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Linda for many years at Clarkson and Clarkson West. She had such a sweet spirit. It makes me sad shes passed away. Rest in peace Linda.
Nancy Kempnich
Work
January 3, 2022
Prayers of healing to the family during this difficult time. So sorry for your loss.
Steve Heningsen
January 3, 2022
I´m so sorry to hear of Linda´s passing. My thoughts and prayers to you all. I knew Linda from school; first at Christ the King and then at Marian. I´m so sorry for your loss.
Suzie Ringel Hohneke
School
January 3, 2022
I worked with her for years at clarkson. She was a good friend. Can you tell me what happened? I am so sad
Sheila Rosenberg
January 2, 2022
Dear Roger and family, I am so sorry for your loss. Keep your memories close and speak of her often. May her memory always serve as a blessing. Sending prayers at this most difficult time.
Pam Hickey Epstein
January 2, 2022
You are in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless!
Luci & John Catalano
December 29, 2021
I have such a heavy heart as we say good bye to Linda. Gone too soon. Losing a sibling is hard. Sending love to Susan,Phil,Roger,Sheila,and of course Tom. Marcy
Marcy Richeson
Friend
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results