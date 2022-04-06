Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Linda S. Krueger
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Krueger, Linda S.

Age 73 - April 5, 2022

Preceded in death by husband of 34 years, Lawrence "Larry" Krueger. Survived by daughters, Jaime Krueger-Gomez (Cory) and Lisa Krueger; brothers, Frank and Bob (Martha) Zajicek; sister, Patti Shouse; grandchildren, Christian Gomez, Kyle Bouquet, Katlynn Bouquet; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

VISITATION: Friday, April 8, 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, April 9, 10am, at St. John Cemetery.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.