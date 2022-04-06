Krueger, Linda S.



Age 73 - April 5, 2022



Preceded in death by husband of 34 years, Lawrence "Larry" Krueger. Survived by daughters, Jaime Krueger-Gomez (Cory) and Lisa Krueger; brothers, Frank and Bob (Martha) Zajicek; sister, Patti Shouse; grandchildren, Christian Gomez, Kyle Bouquet, Katlynn Bouquet; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



VISITATION: Friday, April 8, 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, April 9, 10am, at St. John Cemetery.



BETHANY FUNERAL HOME



82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2022.