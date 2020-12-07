Iwen, Linda L.Linda Iwen died on December 5, 2020 at the University of Nebraska Hospital at age 77. A longtime Omaha resident she was born in Greenfield, IA to Donavan and Nora Weber on December 30, 1942. She was a 1961 graduate of Greenfield High School, and a 1964 graduate of Omaha University. She married her husband, Duane Iwen, 58 years ago on August 4, 1962. They were the proud parents of Carrie Iwen (Jen), Lanessa (Todd) Lehr, and Bradley Iwen (Joey); and the proud grandparents of Zach, Kaylee, Ellie, Dylan and Carsten.Linda was a former teacher at OPS Harrison School. She taught 25 years at St. Paul Lutheran. She was active in many ways at Bethany Lutheran Church, and was a founding member of BART - Benson Area Refuges Task Force.A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Springwell Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials to River of Life Lutheran Church (elevator or music fund).Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000