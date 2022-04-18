Menu
Linda Lambert
FUNERAL HOME
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service - Iowa City
605 Kirkwood Avenue
Iowa City, IA
Lambert, Linda

Age 82 - April 6, 2022

Linda Lambert, age 82, of Cedar Rapids, IA passed away on April 6, 2022, at the University of Iowa, Hospital & Clinics in Iowa City, IA.

Per Linda's request, there will be No Services at this time. Instead, A CELEBRATION of LIFE with family will be held at a later date to honor Linda's unique approach to life. Memorials can be made to an animal organization of your choice to honor her dedication to helping animals in need. A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at: www.lensingfuneral.com

LENSING FUNERAL HOME

Iowa City, IA 319-621-6624
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 18, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service - Iowa City
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
