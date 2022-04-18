Lambert, Linda
Age 82 - April 6, 2022
Linda Lambert, age 82, of Cedar Rapids, IA passed away on April 6, 2022, at the University of Iowa, Hospital & Clinics in Iowa City, IA.
Per Linda's request, there will be No Services at this time. Instead, A CELEBRATION of LIFE with family will be held at a later date to honor Linda's unique approach to life. Memorials can be made to an animal organization of your choice to honor her dedication to helping animals in need. A full obituary may be viewed, and online condolences made at: www.lensingfuneral.com
LENSING FUNERAL HOME
Iowa City, IA 319-621-6624
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 18, 2022.