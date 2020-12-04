Larson, Linda Lea
Linda Lea Larson was born in Minneapolis on January 4, 1947 to Peter and Beverly Larson (nee Peterson). She grew up an active Girl Scout and synchronized swimmer. After graduating from Westside H.S. in Omaha, she attended Carleton College in Northfield, MN where she discovered her love of Constitutional Law.
She was married to Norman Herzog for 8 years and gave birth to their daughter Heather. Then for almost 50 years, Linda Lea and Jerry Ray lovingly shared life's joys and sadness together.
Highly successful in her career, Linda Lea worked with global companies coaching stakeholders on best practices for their customer care team and tactics for implementing change. She worked nationally and internationally implementing large-scale change in some of the biggest organizations in the world including NATO. She enjoyed the travel and was never without a book.
Her final years were spent in Texas, her adopted home, with Jerry by her side. He cared for her through her battle with ALS and was with her when she died.
She is survived by husband, Jerry Ray; sister, Deb Larson (Mike Richardson); daughter, Heather Phipps (Justin); stepdaughters, Cindy Ray and Kim Tyrey; grandchildren: Nichole Beiermann, Brian Tyrey, Kelsey Sheridan (Keegan), and Hunter Phipps.
Private Memorial Service will be held post COVID. In lieu of flowers, memorials to alstexas.org
